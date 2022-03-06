AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $32.55 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

