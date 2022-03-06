Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.09

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 5406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,414,000 after acquiring an additional 353,099 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

