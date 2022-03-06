Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

AXNX stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $301,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,030. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

