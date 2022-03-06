Azbit (AZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Azbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $545,814.99 and approximately $42.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

