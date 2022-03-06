Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $276,602.72 and approximately $11,733.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

