Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup cut Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.19.

Ball stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ball by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

