Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Down 1.4%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 2.28% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

