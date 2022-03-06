Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

