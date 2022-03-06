Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,338,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE ACI opened at $36.16 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

