Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 115.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

