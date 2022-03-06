Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 65,228 shares valued at $3,378,868. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

