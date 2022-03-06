Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.45 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

