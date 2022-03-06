Bank of America Downgrades Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) to Underperform

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the fourth quarter worth $9,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.