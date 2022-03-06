Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 889,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $120.86.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 235,419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 139.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.