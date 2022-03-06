Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$164.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE BMO opened at C$146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.89. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$107.36 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The firm has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.