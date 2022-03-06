Bank of New Hampshire Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Allstate were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Allstate by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.