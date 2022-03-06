Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 52,682 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.41% of Compass Minerals International worth $74,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

