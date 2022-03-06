Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.53 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $72,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

