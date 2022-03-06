Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,569 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $78,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.