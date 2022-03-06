Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,837 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.55% of Federated Hermes worth $80,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

