Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.75% of Mercury Systems worth $73,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,308,000 after buying an additional 310,578 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

