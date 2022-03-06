Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.74.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

