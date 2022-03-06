Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 47.4% in February

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,700 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Banner alerts:

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.