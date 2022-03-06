Bannix Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 9th

Bannix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 9th. Bannix Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Bannix Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BNIXU stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Bannix Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNIXU. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,788,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,612,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,497,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bannix Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000.

