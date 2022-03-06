Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $28.20 Average PT from Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 1,176,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Baozun has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $671.50 million, a P/E ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

