Barclays Boosts Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target to GBX 240

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 229.70 ($3.08).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 182.95 ($2.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.79. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 148.20 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

