Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.13 ($3.56).

BARC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.31) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($150,343.35).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.10) on Friday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 156.78 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The company has a market capitalization of £26.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

