Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.59. 8,716,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

