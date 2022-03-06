Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.350 EPS.

BAX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.02. 1,984,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,526. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

