Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) PT Lowered to $4.75

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $6.25 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BODY. Loop Capital downgraded Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beachbody has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.45.

NYSE:BODY opened at 1.95 on Friday. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 1.51 and a 1-year high of 13.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.96.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

