Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $19.89. Beauty Health shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 5,948 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

