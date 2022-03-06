Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $19.89. Beauty Health shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 5,948 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.
About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
