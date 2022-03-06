Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,671.54

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,671.54 ($35.85) and last traded at GBX 2,694 ($36.15), with a volume of 19302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,734 ($36.68).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 3,660 ($49.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($55.82) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($58.50) to GBX 4,380 ($58.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($56.76) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.38).

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,982.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,189.64.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

