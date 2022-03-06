Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,671.54

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,671.54 ($35.85) and last traded at GBX 2,694 ($36.15), with a volume of 19302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,734 ($36.68).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 3,660 ($49.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($55.82) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($58.50) to GBX 4,380 ($58.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($56.76) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.38).

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,982.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,189.64.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

