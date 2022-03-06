Benchmark Trims Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price to $15.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

