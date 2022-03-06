Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.