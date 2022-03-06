Berenberg Bank Cuts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €21.40

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €21.60 ($24.27) to €21.40 ($24.04) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

