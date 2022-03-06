Berenberg Bank Raises Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to SEK 125

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 120 to SEK 125 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.77.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

