Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,550 ($47.63) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.38) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.32) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,760 ($50.45).

Shares of AVV stock opened at GBX 2,365 ($31.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.70. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,331 ($31.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,242 ($56.92). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,885.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,388.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

