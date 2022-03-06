Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
