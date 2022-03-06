Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.58 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

BILI traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 8,891,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $129.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bilibili by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bilibili by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

