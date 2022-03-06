BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.73.

BIOL opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

