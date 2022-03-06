BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.73.
BIOL opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.04.
About BIOLASE (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.