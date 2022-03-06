Biomea Fusion, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMEA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

