Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Hits $14.04 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

