BitCore (BTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.58 million and $130,603.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,085.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.79 or 0.06735953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00266731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.92 or 0.00744302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00069764 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00414200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00283884 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

