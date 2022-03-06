Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.18

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.18 and traded as low as $34.35. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 600 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $97.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.45.
Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter.
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.
