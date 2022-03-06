BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $494.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 497.15 ($6.67), with a volume of 19071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 604.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 658.95. The firm has a market cap of £495.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

In other BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust news, insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.82) per share, with a total value of £8,552.61 ($11,475.39).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

