BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The LGL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

