BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,786 Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Miromatrix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRO opened at $3.73 on Friday. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

