BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Yiren Digital by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $201.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yiren Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

