BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of JCTCF opened at $7.40 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

