BlackRock Inc. Sells 15,471,467 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,471,467 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,142,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $82.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

